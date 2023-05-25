New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

New Relic Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 205,317 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New Relic by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Relic by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. New Relic has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.90.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.