Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $80,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $213.80 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.42.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

