Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $697,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NTRS opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

