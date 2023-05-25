Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.