Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.
Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $935.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
