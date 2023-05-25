Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $935.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.