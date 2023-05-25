Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Shares of ODFL opened at $300.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

