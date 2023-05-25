Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,723 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 45.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,972,000 after acquiring an additional 121,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.69. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

