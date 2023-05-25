Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Main International ETF stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00.

Main International ETF Price Performance

INTL opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

About Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

