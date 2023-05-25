Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $106.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

