Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00.
StoneX Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $106.35.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
