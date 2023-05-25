Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 1,580 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

