Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

