Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 143,486 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1,065.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.97 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.