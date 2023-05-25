Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $112.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

