Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celanese Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.
Insider Activity at Celanese
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,208 shares of company stock worth $457,664 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
