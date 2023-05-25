Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.33 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

