Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

