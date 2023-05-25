ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter worth $2,641,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter worth $789,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

