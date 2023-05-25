ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

