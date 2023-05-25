Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $78,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Qualys by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,724 shares of company stock worth $2,069,688 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

