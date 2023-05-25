Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.19. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1,235 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

