Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,226 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

