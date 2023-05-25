Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,185 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.13.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

