Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Celsius were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Celsius by 127.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $138.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.78.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

