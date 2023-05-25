Raymond James & Associates Has $3.93 Million Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

