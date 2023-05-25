Raymond James & Associates Has $4.25 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 166,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

