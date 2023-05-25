Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

