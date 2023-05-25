Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 5.6 %

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,078 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,948. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

