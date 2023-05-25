Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,921.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,895 shares of company stock worth $5,699,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR opened at $197.95 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.57.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

