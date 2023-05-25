Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AAON were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at $433,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.