Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AAON were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at $433,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAON Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAON opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32.
AAON Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
