Raymond James & Associates Sells 37,272 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.