Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,345 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

