Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evergy were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Evergy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

