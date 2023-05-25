Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.20 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $300.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

