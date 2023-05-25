Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.4 %

ZION stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Hovde Group started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.