Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,476 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

