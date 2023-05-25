Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24,737 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 619.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

