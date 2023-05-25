Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,977 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

