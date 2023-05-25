Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 35,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 109,113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -139.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.