Renée Laflamme Sells 5,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00.

iA Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE IAG opened at C$86.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$59.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About iA Financial

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

