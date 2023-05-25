Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,088,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

