Richard A. Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
H&R Block Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
