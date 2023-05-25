Richard A. Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

