Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after buying an additional 66,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

