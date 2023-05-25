Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $459,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,732,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. Analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Several research firms have weighed in on IRMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

