Ronald Martin Skelton Sells 5,000 Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$45.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.9035331 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AND. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.68.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

