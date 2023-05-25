Ronald Martin Skelton Sells 5,000 Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE AND opened at C$45.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.67.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.9035331 earnings per share for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AND. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.68.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Further Reading
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.