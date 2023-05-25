Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

