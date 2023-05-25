Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 358.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

