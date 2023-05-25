Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.