Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 328.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

