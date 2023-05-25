Sandeep Nayyar Sells 5,424 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $471,237.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

