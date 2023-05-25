Sandeep Nayyar Sells 5,424 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $471,237.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.