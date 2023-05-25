Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.